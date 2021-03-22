The head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, said that more than 30 million citizens are planned to be vaccinated against coronavirus by mid-June. It is reported by TASS…

“A contract has now been signed for the supply of 30 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, and additional supplies will be made by EpiVacCorona. Production plans have now been drawn up, ”the minister said.

In total, according to the head of the department, Russia plans to vaccinate about 60 percent of the adult population, or about 69.8 million people.

On February 5, it became known that most of the residents of Russia are loyal to the mass vaccination against coronavirus. The survey found that 40 percent of Russians are ready to get vaccinated in the near future, and 12 percent have already visited the vaccination point. Only two percent reported knowingly not vaccinating.