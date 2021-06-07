Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has revealed the cost of one dose of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. Taking into account the delivery, the price of the drug is 900 rubles. RIA News…

Murashko stressed that the coronavirus pandemic has caused additional costs – primarily for the vaccination of citizens. For example, the drug Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry, costs about 900 rubles, including delivery.

The minister stressed that the state is purchasing the vaccine for the Russians. According to Murashko, more than 30 million doses of Sputnik V have already been purchased for the country’s residents.

Vaccination against coronavirus takes place in all Russian regions. Sputnik V, registered by the country’s Ministry of Health in August 2020, became the world’s first vaccine to prevent COVID-19. Also in Russia are presented such drugs as “EpiVacCorona” from the “Vector” center of Rospotrebnadzor and “KoviVak” – from the Chumakov Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences. In early May, the registration of the fourth domestic vaccine “Sputnik Light” was announced.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor evaluated the effectiveness of vaccines against new strains of COVID-19. The results of scientific work have shown that drugs cope with mutations. In this regard, scientists are not afraid of new strains of the virus.