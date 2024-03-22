Murashko: doctors have completed the main work of providing assistance to the victims

The head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, spoke about the process of providing assistance to victims of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk. His words lead TASS.

Murashko said that doctors had completed the main work of providing assistance to the victims. According to him, work is now continuing to stabilize patients.

“All the main emergency measures have been completed, work continues with seriously ill patients, everything is moving into such a stable mode,” he explained.

On the evening of March 22, shooting opened at Crocus City Hall before the concert of the Picnic group. Witnesses later reported three shooters in camouflage uniforms. Then footage appeared of five unknown men holding machine guns in their hands. There is also information about victims of the attack.