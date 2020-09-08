The conclusions of Roszdravnadzor about inaccuracies in registering deaths from coronavirus an infection don’t bear in mind knowledge all through Russia. This was indicated by the Minister of Well being Mikhail Murashko, experiences TASS…

He famous that the information of the supervisory authority “have been obtained throughout inspections of particular person medical organizations.” On the similar time, the evaluation of statistical knowledge for the nation belongs to the competence of the Ministry of Well being and Rosstat.

The minister specified that the rise in mortality throughout the pandemic is related to each COVID-19 and different illnesses, which have been extra extreme attributable to an infection – diabetes mellitus, illnesses of the circulatory system, most cancers.

Earlier on September 7, the top of Roszdravnadzor, Alla Samoilova, stated that hospitals had been present in Russia by which the mortality of sufferers from COVID-19 was hidden. In keeping with her, when analyzing the medical information of sufferers transformed for sufferers with COVID-19 hospitals, it turned out that in a few of them nearly 100% of deaths have been coded as deaths from coronavirus an infection. On the similar time, there have been such hospitals by which “virtually zero was introduced as mortality from COVID-19, and mortality was transferred to different illnesses – cardiovascular, respiratory illnesses or one thing else,” Samoilova emphasised.