Murashko: 22 victims of the strike on Belgorod are in serious condition

More than two dozen people injured in the strike of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Belgorod remain in serious condition. Message from the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko lead “News”.

Now, according to the minister, there are 22 serious patients in hospitals, a total of 109 people are receiving medical care.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 25 victims would be transported to Moscow by special plane. At the same time, specialists were left in Belgorod to monitor non-transportable patients, Murashko noted.

On December 30, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Belgorod with Vilkha missiles and Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Some of the shells fired at Russian territory were intercepted by air defense forces.

On December 31, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced a retaliatory strike against Ukrainian military personnel involved in the attack on Belgorod.