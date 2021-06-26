The spread of coronavirus infection and mortality among citizens over 60 years of age in Russia is decreasing. This was announced on Saturday, June 26, by the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko.

“The result of vaccination is already important. We emphasized, like many countries, at the initial stage of vaccination of people over 60. Today we see in statistics that morbidity and mortality among people over 60 has significantly decreased, ”said Murashko during a visit to the city polyclinic in Belgorod.

At the same time, the minister stressed that an increase in the detection of COVID-19 is being recorded in megacities, so it is important for citizens to get vaccinated against infection faster.

On the eve of the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that the epidemiological situation in the country remains difficult, in a number of regions it is tense, the spread of coronavirus has doubled. At the same time, a surge is observed among citizens aged 20 to 39 years.

The authorities and doctors recommend citizens to be vaccinated. Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus infection began in Russia on January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone on a voluntary basis. At the moment, four drugs for COVID-19 are registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

On June 26, the first serial batches of Sputnik Light went into civil circulation. As Murashko noted, it is possible to vaccinate with the drug even those who have been ill.

