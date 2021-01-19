More than 1 million residents of Russia with COVID-19 or suspicion of it are undergoing treatment today. This was announced on Tuesday, January 19, by the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko.

“I would not like to say that today we are already in a format without coronavirus infection. Of course not, more than a million patients are being treated, “said Murashko at an expanded meeting of the Federation Council Committee on Social Policy.

In 85 regions of Russia, over the past knocks, 21,734 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected. Most of the positive tests for coronavirus in the last 24 hours were passed in Moscow (3115), St. Petersburg (3281) and the Moscow region (1072). 586 people have died from complications caused by the infection in the last 24 hours. 23,262 patients recovered.

In total, 3,612,800 cases of infection have been officially confirmed in the country since the beginning of the spread of coronavirus. 66,623 people died, 3,002,026 were cured.

The day before, on January 18, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that the situation with coronavirus infection is stabilizing in the country, but it remains quite tense. On the same day, the country started mass vaccination of the population against the coronavirus. On January 13, President Vladimir Putin announced the need to switch to it. He noted that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, used for vaccination, is the best in the world, and practice shows this.