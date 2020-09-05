Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that at the moment there are five coronavirus vaccines in Russia that are being considered or have already received permission for research. He stated this in an interview on the channel “Russia 1”, reports RIA News…

The minister said that among the funds being developed in Russia there is a vaccine created by the Chumakov Institute, as well as a vaccine from the Vector Center.

Murashko also noted that in 30 regions the situation with the coronavirus remains tense, although it has positive dynamics. The Minister stressed that these are, first of all, the northern regions, where shift workers are present.

Earlier, Russia announced the international recognition of the Sputnik V vaccine. The leading medical journal The Lancet published a publication on the results of two stages of a clinical trial of a Russian vaccine against coronavirus. The Russian Direct Investment Fund explained that the publication confirms the high safety and effectiveness of the Russian drug.