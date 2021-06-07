Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko named a way to live to be 100 years old. According to him, for this you need to give up alcohol and tobacco, adhere to a diet and be active, like a ten-year-old child. His words lead RIA News…

“Try to live according to the schedule, routine and type of food, as a ten-year-old child lives. The same activity, the same loads, the same balanced diet, food composition, ”said Murashko, adding that this is guaranteed to prolong youth.

In order to adhere to the principle of behavior that allows you to preserve your health as much as possible, you need to be restrained and wise, the minister said. Referring to statistics, he emphasized that upon reaching the age of 18, people begin to believe that “everything is allowed to them.”

Earlier, the head of the Directorate for Coordination of the Activities of Medical Organizations of the Moscow Health Department, Alexei Bezymyanny, said that it is possible to prolong the youth of the body with the help of physical activity, nutrition, water, good sleep and work.