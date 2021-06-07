A healthy lifestyle, proper nutrition and increased activity will help prolong life up to a hundred years. This opinion was expressed in an interview “RIA News“, Published on Monday, June 7, the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko.

According to the minister, we should try to live according to the schedule of a 10-year-old child.

“The same activity, the same loads, the same balanced diet, food composition, with the complete exclusion of alcohol and tobacco … if you maintain such a mode of activity, then this is definitely guaranteed to prolong your life for years,” he said.

Murashko especially noted that, becoming adults “clearly crossing the line of the birthday – 18 years”, people believe that they are allowed a lot. This is evident from the statistics and is especially noticeable, the head of the medical department emphasized, in boys.

On May 25, the scientific journal Nature Communications reported that biologists from Russia, the United States and Singapore have created a test that, by analyzing blood, can determine the general condition of the body and physiological stability. According to scientists, the least resistant organism becomes by 120-150 years. Thus, the article concludes that 150 years is the maximum theoretically possible human life span.