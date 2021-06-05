The Ministry of Health of Russia is conducting research aimed at evaluating the campaign to revaccinate the population against coronavirus, and at the moment a final decision on this issue has not been made. This was announced on Saturday, June 5, by the Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He stressed that research on this issue is not limited to Russia, but also affects other countries.

“Now we are assessing all this – there are observations, research both in our country and abroad. So far, we see that the risk of re-disease is low. But, among other things, it is necessary to assess the situation in the future, how the infection, the virus will behave. You see that we are updating our knowledge, receiving new statistical data, receiving new scientific data on testing the virus in laboratories – both in the laboratories of the Ministry of Health and the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA), Rospotrebnadzor, and in a number of others, ”the Russian Minister of Health in his interview TASS…

Murashko added that the decision on revaccination is made by the doctor, who determines the indications for this procedure.

The day before, on June 4, Mikhail Murashko, within the framework of the SPIEF, announced that the percentage of Russians who are immune to coronavirus infection today is not enough to completely overcome the coronavirus pandemic, while one of the tasks of this process is elimination.

On the same day, June 4, Vladimir Putin announced that all the side effects from the introduction of a vaccine against coronavirus infection of domestic production are limited to an increase in temperature for a couple of hours, no lethal outcomes have been recorded at the moment.

On June 2, Deputy Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Sergey Glagolev said that Sputnik V could be approved by WHO and EMA in the coming months.

The Russian drug “Sputnik V” was developed by the specialists of the Gamaleya Center. It was registered in August 2020 and became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world.