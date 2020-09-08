The scenario with the unfold of coronavirus in Russia stays steady, regardless of the opening of borders. This was introduced on September 8 by the Minister of Well being of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko.

“To date, every part is steady sufficient. There are guidelines which were established for the opening of borders, so compliance with them is a form of stage in an effort to shield <...> the inhabitants of the nation, ”he stated. TASS…

Earlier, on September 4, Murashko stated that the resumption of worldwide flights didn’t worsen the scenario with coronavirus in Russia.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russia closed worldwide flights on the finish of March. Flights to the UK, Turkey and Tanzania have been resumed from August 1. Flights to Switzerland appeared on August 15, however solely holders of a residence allow are allowed to enter the nation.

On September 3, the Russian authorities introduced the resumption of flights with Egypt, the UAE and the Maldives, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

