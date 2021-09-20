The Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko on September 20 spoke about the condition of the victims of the shooting at the Perm State National Research University (PGNIU).

“Out of 20 people hospitalized, nine people are in serious condition. Now they are being provided with medical assistance, ”Murashko told reporters.

Murashko added that the victims were hospitalized in four clinics, the most serious patients are in the regional hospital.

“In the provision of medical care, 28 ambulance teams were involved, including six specialized resuscitation teams, and two teams were additionally nominated from the territorial disaster medicine center,” the Minister of Health said.

Murashko also visited the hospital where the victims are in serious condition, adds “Gazeta.ru”…

On the morning of September 20, a law student opened fire in the building of the Perm university. According to the Ministry of Health, six people died, another 24 victims needed medical help.

The Ministry of Territorial Security of the Perm Territory reported that among the dead, Margarita E. – 66 years old, Yaroslav A. – 19 years old, Ksenia S. – 18 years old, Ekaterina Sh. – 19 years old, Anna A. – 26 years old, Alexandra M. – 20 years.

The one who opened fire was detained. During the arrest, the attacker opened fire on the policeman and was wounded in response.

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin instructed the central office of the department to investigate the circumstances of the death of people as a result of the shooting. A criminal case was initiated under Part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder”).

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. He called the shooting in the building of the Perm State National Research University a huge disaster for the whole country.

All classes at the university have been canceled until September 27.