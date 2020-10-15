A patient with coronavirus should be sent to the hospital no later than the third day after the onset of the illness, if home treatment does not help. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, which is being held online on Thursday. The broadcast is on union website October 15th.

According to him, the department sees that despite the high controllability of the course of the disease, problems arise in patients who arrive late in hospitals, those who “have chronic diseases, especially obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.”

“Therefore, of course, popularization of knowledge is very important. We insist that in all our documents it sounds that outpatient treatment is possible, but if the treatment is ineffective on the third day, an assessment should be made. In case of ineffectiveness of outpatient therapy, the patient should be sent to the hospital within these terms, no later, since this affects the outcomes, ”said Murashko.

Earlier on Thursday, the headquarters reported that 13,754 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Russia over the past day. Over the entire period of the epidemic, 1,354,163 cases of coronavirus were registered in 85 regions and 23,491 deaths. 1,048,097 people recovered.

Rane, on October 13, Alexander Gorelov, deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said that the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 will last approximately 20 days, until the first decade of November. He called the increase in the number of patients expected.

