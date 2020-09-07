It’s too early to say that the coronavirus pandemic in Russia has subsided. This was introduced on Monday, September 7, by the pinnacle of the nation’s Ministry of Well being, Mikhail Murashko.

“It is too early to say that all the things has calmed down in the present day,” the minister stated when demonstrating a schedule of latest instances of coronavirus an infection on the Leaders of Russia competitors.

Earlier, on September 7, the director of the Gamaleya Institute of the Russian Ministry of Well being, Alexander Gintsburg, in an interview with Izvestia, predicted the ultimate victory of the Russians over COVID-19 by the summer season of 2021 with the assistance of mass manufacturing of the vaccine. He specified that if all out there capacities are used, 80 million doses of vaccine may be produced in a 12 months.

On the identical day, the pinnacle of Rospotrebnadzor reported that barely greater than 0.6% of the Russian inhabitants had had COVID-19. She famous that inhabitants immunity within the areas of Russia ranges from 4 to 50%.

As of September 7, 1,030,690 instances of COVID-19 have been detected in Russia in 85 areas. Over your entire interval, 17,871 deaths have been registered, 843,277 individuals recovered.

