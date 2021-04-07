Currently, there are encouraging factors in Russia for creating population immunity to COVID-19 by the fall, said the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko in April, answering a question from journalists if there is a chance to overcome the pandemic by the end of summer.

He drew attention to the need to create population immunity.

“Our task is to create population immunity in the spring-summer,” he told reporters.

On March 31, Murashko said that he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus with the Sputnik V vaccine. According to him, he underwent the vaccination normally and developed a good immune response. As he recalled, the immunity of those who have been ill will last for about six months.

As the first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council Sergei Kislyak said earlier that day, vaccination against coronavirus in Russia and in the world is already giving a positive effect. The vaccination campaign provides a collective chance to defeat the pandemic. The senator said that he had already been vaccinated and did not feel any discomfort.

The country’s authorities have repeatedly stated the importance of vaccination, which started in Russia on January 18, to get out of the pandemic. The vaccination is done free of charge. In particular, Russian President Vladimir Putin has already been vaccinated with the first component of the drug.