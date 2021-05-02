The epidemiological situation in Russia remains tense. This was announced on May 2 by the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko.

“More than 300 thousand patients with coronavirus are under observation. May holidays were extended as a non-working period in order to break the chain of transmission of the disease, ”the minister said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”…

Murashko also noted that for the formation of herd immunity, it is necessary that about 69.8 million Russians are vaccinated, adds Gazeta.ru…

Earlier on this day, it was reported that over the past day in Russia, 8697 people fell ill with coronavirus. Most cases of COVID-19 are in Moscow (2699), St. Petersburg (718) and the Moscow region (650).

Also on Sunday, Natalya Pshenichnaya, deputy director for clinical and analytical work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said that the daily increase in the number of coronavirus cases will be zero when population immunity is formed in Russia at the level of 60-70%.

On April 27, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that collective immunity to coronavirus in Russia could be formed in September. However, Golikova noted that everything will depend on the intensity of vaccination against coronavirus.

