The percentage of Russians who are immune to coronavirus infection is not enough to completely defeat the pandemic. This was announced on Friday, June 4, by the Minister of Health of Russia Mikhail Murashko during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He noted that one of the tasks in the fight against the spread of coronavirus is elimination.

“Today, the proportion of people with an immune layer is not bad, but this is still not enough to eliminate it,” the Russian minister said.

On the same day, June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the SPIEF, called for joint efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

As the head of the Russian state noted, the preservation of foci of the spread of infection may lead to a second incidence.

On the same day, June 4, Vladimir Putin announced that all the side effects from the introduction of a vaccine against coronavirus infection of domestic production are limited to an increase in temperature for a couple of hours, no lethal outcomes have been recorded at the moment.

Earlier, during the forum, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said that the first tests of the future Sputnik V combination with Chinese vaccines could take place in Arab countries.

The vaccine cocktail is “a very hot topic,” he said. A month ago, the scientific community began to talk about what the RDIF said earlier: it is cocktails of vaccines that underlie the effectiveness and fight against mutations, said Dmitriev.

Also, the head of the RDIF said that the approval of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus in the World Health Organization (WHO) is a matter of “a couple of months.” According to him, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the course of the study of “Sputnik V” did not reveal any critical remarks either on the production or on the clinical part.

On June 2, Deputy Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Sergey Glagolev said that Sputnik V could be approved by WHO and EMA in the coming months.

The Russian drug “Sputnik V” was developed by the specialists of the Gamaleya Center. It was registered in August 2020 and became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world.