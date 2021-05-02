Up to a quarter of COVID-19 patients experience complications and need close monitoring. Their share was estimated by the head of the Ministry of Health of Russia Mikhail Murashko on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”…

In addition, according to him, approximately ten percent of those who have had a coronavirus infection often require hospitalization.

Earlier, Murashko also said that the situation with the spread of coronavirus in Russia remains tense. According to the official, at the moment more than 300 thousand patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized or are under the supervision of doctors throughout the country. To form herd immunity in Russia, at least 69.8 million people need to be vaccinated.

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia over the past day increased by 8697, of which more than two thousand were recorded in Moscow. The incidence of COVID-19 in Russia averages about nine thousand cases per day. More than 4.4 million people have recovered during the entire epidemic, 4.8 million fell ill, 110 thousand died.