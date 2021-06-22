The head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Murashko, pointed out the need for students to undergo coronavirus vaccination by mid-July. According to him, it is especially important to get vaccinated before the start of the school season.

“Students need to be vaccinated before the start of the school season, it is advisable that all students are vaccinated. Since immunity is formed in a total of 42 days. We recommend that all students do this by mid-July to prepare for September 1, ”the minister told reporters on Tuesday, June 22.

On the same day, the head of the laboratory of the Center. Gamalei Vladimir Gushchin said that more and more severe cases of the course of coronavirus are observed in young people, this indicates that the disease is “getting younger.”

Also on Tuesday, the head of the Ministry of Education and Science Valery Falkov said that vaccination of university students against coronavirus is voluntary. At the same time, he emphasized that increasing the rate of vaccination is a joint task of universities, scientific organizations and the ministry, and also pointed out the need to organize opportunities for voluntary vaccination and ensure the safety of the educational process and student residence in hostels.

Large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 has been taking place in Russia since January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone. At the moment, four drugs for coronavirus are registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

