Minister of Health Murashko announced the localization of foci of anthrax in Russia

The centers of anthrax in Russia were localized. This was stated by Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko, writes RIA News.

In addition, answering a question from journalists about the possibility of further spread of the infection, the head of the Ministry of Health stressed that this would not happen, reports his words. Interfax.

The first cases of anthrax in Russia became known on March 15. In Chuvashia, a married couple fell ill, in which the husband contracted the infection while cutting a bull carcass. At the same time, the man managed to sell about half a ton of infected meat.

On March 22, information appeared about the third resident of Chuvashia, who fell ill with anthrax. On the same day, the head of the republic Oleg Nikolaev toldthat the infected person was infected while butchering a bull and was in another region at the time the disease was discovered. Later it turned out that the patient with suspected anthrax was hospitalized in the suburbs.

On Thursday, March 23, REN TV reported that a fourth person infected with the infection, who arrived in the region from Chuvashia, was taken to the hospital in the Moscow region. According to the publication, the man arrived in the region with a friend who was also diagnosed with symptoms of anthrax. At the same time, the regional Ministry of Health stated that the preliminary results of the analyzes of the Russians did not reveal the disease.