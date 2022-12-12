Life expectancy in Russia has increased by 1.8 years since 2021. This was announced on Monday, December 12, by the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko.

According to him, it is predicted that by the end of the year this figure will be even slightly higher.

In addition, Murashko said that the country has also entered a steady downward trend in mortality.

“Today we have reached a sustainable trajectory of reducing mortality. We have already returned to indicators below 2019, life expectancy has increased from the end of 2021 to today by 1.8 years. We predict that this figure will probably be slightly higher by the end of the year,” Murashko said at a webinar of the Ministry of Health on increasing the availability of medical care in primary care.

On November 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the increase in average life expectancy to over 80 years a priority for the Russian Federation. The head of state noted that the duration and quality of human life is a generalized indicator of the work of the state in all areas, both in the economy and in the social sphere.

On November 21, Yuri Krupnov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Institute of Demography, Migration and Regional Development, spoke at the Izvestia press conference about the problem of demographic winter, which is observed in Russia and the world. He stressed that he considers various forecasts of scientists about the danger of overpopulation of the Earth to be frivolous, since the main problem now is the “plague of small families.”

Last year, the Russian Pension Fund (PFR) predicted that 1.37 million children would be born in the country in 2022. At the same time, in 2023 this figure is expected to be within 1 million 385.5 thousand newborns, and in 2024 – 1 million 399.2 thousand.