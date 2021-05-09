Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko spoke about the great interest of other countries in the Russian Sputnik Light vaccine. He announced this on Sunday, May 9.

“She was just registered. Yes, the interest is great, “he said, answering a question from a journalist.”RIA News“.

In addition, the head of the ministry noted that the Indian strain of COVID-19 has already been detected in Russia.

Murashko also noted that vaccination in Russia is proceeding as planned. According to the minister, 60% of the country’s adult population will have collective immunity in September.

Earlier, on May 4, the minister said that the situation with coronavirus infection in Russia remains tense, decisions on easing restrictions must be made taking into account the situation in the regions of the country.

According to the head of the Ministry of Health, an important task remains the formation of collective immunity to COVID-19 and the active development of vaccination of citizens, especially those at risk of a severe form of the disease.

Currently, a large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in Russia, it began on January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone. Currently, there are three drugs for coronavirus registered in the country: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and KoviVac. As indicated in the Ministry of Health, the activity of vaccination against coronavirus infection in Russia is high.

The Sputnik Light vaccine consists of one component. The vaccine efficacy was 79.4%. Sputnik Light is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. According to the developers, the drug is effective against new strains of COVID-19.