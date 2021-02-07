In 2020, mortality from cancer has decreased in Russia. On Sunday, February 7, the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko announced this.

Murashko added that timely assistance was provided to all cancer patients in full, despite the fact that during the coronavirus pandemic, the burden on the healthcare system increased.

“In 2020, according to preliminary results, mortality from malignant diseases decreased in the country. And this is the most expensive and golden victory that you could make, ”the minister said at the ceremony of presenting the annual Let’s Live! Award.

The official noted that in 2020, the health care system received additional tools to fight cancer. So, they talked about new equipment, drugs and a system that allows you to track the patient’s treatment at all stages.

“Now it (the system – Ed.) Is starting to be implemented in pilot regions, in pilot organizations. I hope that in 2021 it will become large-scale, massive in the country, ”added Mikhail Murashko.

Earlier on February 1, it became known that Tyumen oncologists performed an operation using innovative methods of treating pancreatic cancer. A 63-year-old female patient underwent intra-arterial regional chemotherapy.