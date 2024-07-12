At auction Murano! 250 collectible glasses were collected 500 thousand euros with a revenue higher than 222% compared to the estimates

Last Tuesday at the headquarters of Cambi Auction House the auction was held live Murano! 250 collectible glasses which recorded a 95% sales revenue, equal to over 500 thousand euros (+222% compared to estimates). The auction curated by Marco Arosiodirector of the maison’s 20th century decorative arts department, concerned 250 objects from the most important glassworks in the Venice lagoon.

Among the lots at auction, as reported by pambianconews.com, one of the most important was a large oval-section vase in purple and ruby ​​sommerso glass made in 1960 by Flavio Poli For Seguso Art GlassThe piece was sold to 13.850 euroscompared to an initial estimate of 600/800 Euro. The 2002 sculpture by Sugar Tones depicting a patinated bronze hoopoe with a decoration of feathers in hot-worked coral red, black and crystal glass was sold for 15,100 euros.

The catalogue contained many pieces of Barovier&Toso such as a square-section “a gran murrina” vase in blown glass, with a large murrine decoration which was sold for the record price of 23,850 euros (initial estimate: 6,000/8,000 euros).