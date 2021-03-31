M.an must say: in while it is still possible. With foresight, the Grassi Museum for Applied Arts in Leipzig is keeping its exhibition on Murano glass art in the twentieth century open on all visiting days until 8 p.m., two hours longer than usual. In view of the reduced access options due to the pandemic, a fair number of interested visitors should enter the house after having been able to glimpse the Art Deco pillar hall of the museum from the street for months, in which everything had already been installed since the beginning of November. But the show was only allowed to open to the public two weeks ago. And who currently dared to predict that it will remain so for a long time, even if the Leipzig incidence figures should remain below a hundred?

Murano glass itself is the result of enforced isolation, because in the thirteenth century the Republic of Venice concentrated its glass craft, which was unique in Europe at the time, on the small island group of Murano in the lagoon, in order to keep the city away from the fire hazard from production and to better guard the valuable manufacturing secrets can. During the Renaissance, Murano succeeded in blowing colorless glass – in other words, keeping the degree of soiling of the melt so low that no discolouration occurred. This Cristallo glass established Murano’s reputation, especially since the glassblowers learned to create patterns that looked like textile webs by inserting inlays made of glass threads and nets.

Combination of traditional vessels with Japanese shapes

But in the late nineteenth century, these secrets had long been betrayed, and with innovators such as Tiffany, Gallé or the Daum brothers, Murano had grown up international competition, which with its variety of colors and shapes seemed much more modern. The Venetian glass business was down and a renovation was needed that broke with aesthetic tradition without sacrificing artisanal tradition. The most important aid in this was the Venice Biennale, established in 1895, which gave the city an artistic boom and a marketplace for local handicrafts, which ensured it survival, especially during the Great Depression of the early thirties.

The then ruling fascist regime forced the promotion of local producers. This benefited Ercole Barovier, the descendant of an old family of glassblowers from Murano. Since 1919, his designs determined the offer of his own company, and when he took over its management in 1933, he dedicated himself for forty years to the innovation and manufacture of glass objects, which were much more art than everyday objects and accordingly expensive. His experiments with raw materials and processing methods made new glass designs possible, for example by adding oxides or metals to the melt to produce colored or opaque glass. Barovier perfected old techniques from Murano, such as placing different colored glass plates or rods to create patterns, up to the simulation of painterly or textile effects as in his tartan-patterned bottle series “Scozzese”, which he produced for the perfume manufacturer Dior in the sixties.









Photo gallery



Murano exhibition in Leipzig

:



Easily fragile goods with an indestructible radiance





Works from 1929 onwards can be seen in Leipzig, when Barovier caused a sensation with his “Primavera” series, but whose crackled surface he was never able to reproduce again. Accordingly, objects from it belong to the rarities of a Murano collection, and the Grassimuseum can consider itself lucky that it has gained access to the largest German collection of its kind, that of Lutz Holz from Berlin. It had been used for exhibitions several times in the past few years, but according to reports, the Leipziger is said to have been the last for the foreseeable future. That is why the best that Barovier has created has come up.