For yet another year, despite the pandemic, the Torre Pacheco arts festival, Art-Até, is already underway. The calendar of activities is not closed but, as an aperitif, like each edition, the organizers, the city council and the Taruga Creaciones company have decorated the facades of several public buildings in the municipality. On this occasion they have been the covered municipal swimming pool, the Armero Tovar de Roldán pavilion, the Balsicas civic center and the Dolores de Pacheco sports center.

But they are not just any murals. In addition to their artistic originality, they have been made with “eco-sustainable” paint, highlights the Councilor for Culture, Raúl Lledó. Made with special materials, this paint, once dry on the facades of each building, “purifies the air, since it can absorb about 50 kilos of CO2 in a year.” It is not science fiction. According to the calculations of Taruga Creaciones, four liters of paint on a facade eliminates about fifteen kilos of CO2 per year, the equivalent of an adult tree. This kind of paint is made from lime and graphene, which in its natural carbonation process absorbs CO2 from the environment. In addition, it prevents the proliferation of bacteria and humidity on the walls.

And looking to the future, the use of this paint will be in high demand because the draft Law on Climate Change and Energy Transition points out that it will be mandatory in the comprehensive rehabilitation of buildings. The idea of ​​promoting these murals with an ecological and artistic stamp was born by Taruga Creaciones, a company from San Javier that crystallized the dream of two artists who wanted to impregnate the world with art. It started in May 2019 and began its journey offering service throughout Spain. The founders, Elena Maroto and David Murcia, are two plastic artists with a long career. Both have exhibited their work at fairs and galleries.