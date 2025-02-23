Murals that transform villages: a trip through urban art of rural Spain

In various peoples of Spain the perfect recipe has been found in muralism to reinvent and value local identity. With each stroke and color they connect the past with the present, and while the facades become canvases, the streets become outdoor museums that invite to know traditions, trades, characters and legends. With this initiative, these destinations offer an alternative to conventional tourism, allowing to enjoy routes full of color and experiences that connect peoples and people.

In many of these cases, muralist proposals have emerged with the aim of combating depopulation and revitalizing forgotten spaces, integrating cultural, literary and technological elements. Each town exhibits a singular proposal, in which muralism merges with festivals, routes and cultural activities. The combination of the local tradition with innovation, through techniques that range from graffiti to the use of augmented reality, has allowed these destinations to become referents of social transformation. Because if other peoples look and boast renowned monuments, our protagonists have left lethargy to become authentic works of art.

Villangómez





In the province of Burgos, Villangómez has reinvented itself thanks to the power of urban art. This small municipality, with deep historical roots, has become the stage of the Writers and Writers route, with the Pollogómez Festival As the main protagonist. The project arose to value rural culture and fuse music, literature and painting, giving rise to works that celebrate the local identity of the place. Each mural, located in different corners of the town, tells a part of the story, making each walk full of memories and sensations.

The integration of technology and tradition is one of Villangómez’s great attractions. Faced with each work, a QR code allows access to additional information and discover anecdotes related to the honored writer and the creative process. This initiative, which has become a tool to boost the environment and foster cultural tourism, helps us enjoy an environment full of creativity in which the past meets the present.

PENEELLES





Penelles, in the province of Lleida, is a clear example of how muralism can revitalize a small rural nucleus. With just a few hundred inhabitants, the town has been able to unite the community around a project that is celebrated every first weekend of May: the Gargar Festival. During these days, the streets are transformed into great open sky exposure, where graffiti artists, muralists, tattoors and illustrators collaborate to give life to a visual show that fills each corner with color.

The Force of Penelles lies in the integration of art into everyday life. The murals, distributed in both public buildings and private facades, are accompanied by workshops, courses and activities that promote the active participation of neighbors and visitors. This festive and close atmosphere makes, when touring the people, each work tells us a bit of local history.

Fanzara





Located in the province of Castelló, Fanzara is a small town of just 300 inhabitants that has become another outdoor museum. Thanks to the Undoubted Art Museum Project (Miau), The streets have become a scenario where we find surprising artistic interventions of all styles and colors. The creativity that is deployed in Fanzara has allowed this destination to compete directly with some of the big European cities, at least in terms of innovation.

Each mural, whether abstract or figurative style, invites you to stop and appreciate its uniqueness, making each visit different. In addition, as cultural events and artistic calls are held on a regular basis, Fanzara’s art and avant -garde are alive and constantly growth.

Romangordo

In the province of Cáceres, Romangordo has become an unusual town. A place where walls, doors and windows tell the story of a community. With just 260 inhabitants, this town has opted to capture in its walls scenes that evoke life and traditions of yesteryear, as if they were authentic trapantojos. The project began with the realization of a mural that showed everyday scenes and, little by little, the initiative has been expanding until reaching almost a hundred works, each with its own narrative.

Romangordo’s authenticity is reflected in the way in which each painting becomes a visual story of traditional trades and customs that marked the life of the people. Murals are responsible for educating and transmitting collective memory, connecting new generations with their past. Touring Romangordo is immersing an emotional experience, where each painting shows a community that is proud of its roots.

Molinicos





In Molinicos (Albacete), muralism is lived as a real celebration of rural life. This town has opted to create an open sky museum that includes the essence of work in the field, traditions and the spirit of community. The murals, made by both local artists and by guests from other places, address themes as diverse as the effort of women in the tasks of the countryside, the ancient guilds and customs that have forged the identity of the people.

Molinicos’ force lies in the active participation of the community. Each artistic intervention is the result of a collective effort that unites neighbors and creators around a common project. Tour its streets is to discover a gallery in which each work communicates a story and a feeling, and where muralism is responsible for joining the past and present. This close environment makes Molinicos stand out as an ideal destination for those who seek authentic experiences full of meaning.

The Alcazares





In the Region of Murcia, Los Alcázares has become an urban museum on the shores of Mar Menor. With more than 150 murals that decorate its streets, this destination is the fruit of the creative vision of Mario’s company, a group that has worked for years to give color to this coastal town. Thanks to this project, the Alcazares has become a scenario where art is naturally integrated with the local landscape and life.

The atmosphere in the Alcazares is especially cozy, with different thematic routes that allow discovering an explosion of colors and shapes in which each few steps stop. Each mural, with its own style and message, helps to create a cheerful environment, which lays both the urban environment and the tourist economy. This destination is ideal for those who want to enjoy a walk where the sun, sea and art merge to offer a unique experience.

Alpamén





In the heart of the Campo de Cariñena, in the province of Zaragoza, Alfamén stands out for his rich agricultural heritage and for having reinvented himself through muralism. The Mural Route and the Assault Festival in Alfamén have turned this town into a scenario of creativity and tradition, where each work makes bridge between history and the most contemporary expressions. The murals, which narrate trades, legends and emblematic moments of rural life, offer a pictorial vision of local identity.

The sense of community in Alfamén becomes palpable in each work. The support of the City Council and the active involvement of neighbors have allowed urban art to become an engine of change, transforming the streets into meeting and conversation spaces. This family and warm environment makes alpamén an essential destination for those who seek to discover a Spain full of culture and tradition.