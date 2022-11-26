Diego Maradona had already stopped playing for some time, when in 2005 he received an offer from a third-tier club: “Come and let us have fun”. But he: “I’m sorry, I don’t think I’ll go back, I’m forty-five now and I can’t disrespect the ball”. What are you saying, Diego? But what would you say today? Because yes, even today and still today – in any form – you would still know how to lend a hand to your Seleccion, to a national team that is poised between tears and sighs, between victory and no, not just a simple defeat. but failure.