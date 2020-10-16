ChennaiSri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan said on Friday that the proposed biopic ‘800’ on his life was only about his sporting achievements and he did so despite decades of long struggle in the country. He resented that he was being accused of being against the Tamils. He said that it is only due to political reasons and ignorance. Tamil Nadu actor Vijay Sethupathi is resuming his career in the biopic. Some political parties on Thursday alleged that Muralitharan betrayed the Tamils ​​and therefore Sethupathi should not work in it. Muralitharan said that he never supported the killing of innocent people. He issued a statement saying that he understood the pain of the Sri Lankan civil war and his family had traveled to Sri Lanka as ‘coolies’. He said, “We have also been very impressed.”