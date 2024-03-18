A new mural by the artist Banksy appeared on Sunday in the north London district of Finsbury Park, against the side of an apartment building. Monday afternoon confirmed Banksy, whose identity is still unknown, announced via his Instagram account that it is indeed his work. Behind the dry branches of a clipped tree, he painted a woman with a high-pressure sprayer, from which green paint drips down the wall. It looks as if she has given the bare tree leaves again.

On Sunday afternoon, journalist James Peak received a tip, he says an interview with BBC Radio 4. He went there and quickly recognized it as a real example with “all the elements” of a Banksy: “The right techniques, an interesting and easy-to-understand message, and a smart location.” The color of the green paint is the same as that of the signs used by the Islington district on social housing in the area. “With Banksy, context is everything.”

Peak made a podcast series The Banksy Story, in which he attempts to discover more about the artist's identity. About Monday's mural, he says: “The message is clear: nature is having a hard time and it is up to us to help it grow back.”

The last work Banksy painted was discovered at the end of December, three fighter planes at a stop sign, also in London. The sign was soon stolen by a man with a hedge trimmer and two men were arrested. A group of people who tried to steal a Banksy in the Kiev suburb of Hostomel were also arrested. His latest work of art is “impossible to steal,” says James Peak. “He solved the problem cleverly. The individual elements of the work of art have no meaning without each other.”

