Affable and shy as the Japanese cliché says, Haruki Murakami (Kyoto, 1949) has offered a press conference this morning on the occasion of the awarding of the Catalunya International Prize (the last was the former president of the United States, Jimmy Carter) for being ” bridge “between East and West. “I was born and raised in Japan, I speak Japanese, I eat Japanese food and I do all the things that Japanese do but I like jazz and Western literature from Dostoevsky to Stephen King, what is Eastern and what is Western?” Murakami. Bestselling author like Kafka on the Shore, After dark or Tokyo Blues has thanked the award sponsored by the Generalitat and which has 80,000 euros, in addition to a sculpture by Antoni Tàpies. His latest book 1Q84 (Tusquets) is also a best seller.

Murakami is known for his almost dreamlike plots, based on parallel universes but with a great knowledge of the terrain, either in the present day or looking back at the past. He is also known for the rawness and accuracy with which he portrays the ugliness of the human being; cruelty, pedophilia, murder … How does he do it? “Well, the truth is that I am quite a kind and gentle person,” says the writer, but admits that “when I write there is something that pushes me to narrate brutal episodes.” And it has a bad time, the Japanese author has conceded but stressing that “it must be done.”

Regarding Japan today, still shaken by the tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear disaster, Murakami has warned that the country “is used to disasters, but with this episode we are still overwhelmed.” Although it does not resemble the tragedy of the Second World War, the Japanese author believes that the entrepreneurial spirit of his country will reappear no matter how much “now there is a lot of disorientation.” Murakami, optimistic, maintains: “We will recover, we will find the way. And the writers will also find a new way.”

About his future, Murakami admits to being “empty” after the making of his latest novel. Now he is waiting for the muses but reveals what his literary concern is: “What kind of world will I have to describe?” Almost nothing.