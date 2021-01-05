Highlights: NHRC takes cognizance of falling roof of crematorium in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad

The Commission has sent a notice to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, UP Government

NHRC order to be submitted in this case detailed report within four weeks

Commission said, contractor and related department acted negligently

new Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognizance of the collapse of the cremation ground at Muradnagar in Ghaziabad. The commission has sent a notice to the UP government and the DGP on Tuesday. The commission also said that it appears that the contractor and the concerned department acted negligently which violated the right to live the lives of many people.

The statement issued by the commission said, “The Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance of the media reports about this incident.” The Human Rights Commission has sent a notice to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of the UP government asking them to submit a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

Commission asked for detailed report

According to the commission, media reports suggest that an FIR has been filed in the case and financial assistance has also been announced to the families of the victims. The commission has asked the state government to inform the commission through its superiors about the current status of the investigation and the condition of the injured.



Cremation roof collapse kills 24

In Muradnagar, 24 people were killed and 17 others were injured when a roof collapsed in a cremation ground on Sunday. Most of the victims came to the crematorium for the funeral of a person.