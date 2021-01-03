Highlights: 23 people confirmed dead in Muradnagar accident, 15 others injured

FIR registered on EO, JE, contractor of Muradnagar Municipality in accident

Case registered in the section of culpable homicide, various other sections were also imposed

The Chief Minister also directed the Commissioner and the ADG (Zone) to submit a report.

Ghaziabad

So far 23 people have been confirmed dead in the accident at Muradnagar news in Ghaziabad. Many people are still reported to be buried under the debris. CM Yogi has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. At the same time, action has also started in this case.

An FIR has been registered against Muradnagar Municipal Council Executive Officer (EO) Niharika Singh, contractor Ajay Tyagi, junior engineer Chandrapal, supervisor Ashish and many other responsibilities in the accident. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 304, 337, 338, 427, 409 of IPC.

Came to the funeral of the elderly, mostly relatives or neighbors of the deceased-injured

In Muradnagar, 23 people died and 15 others were injured when a roof collapsed at a cremation ground on Sunday. Nearly all the victims of the incident had reached the funeral of an elder. Police said that when the roof collapsed, many people were standing under the building which was recently built to avoid the rain. All those who died in the accident were Jairam’s relatives or neighbors, who were being cremated there at that time.



Prime Minister, Defense Minister, Chief Minister expressed grief

Ghaziabad Rural SP Iraj Raja said that apart from the death of 23 people in this incident, 15 injured have been admitted to different hospitals. By the evening, at least 18 of them had been identified. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have mourned the incident.



CM asks for report from officers, minister meets injured

The Chief Minister has also directed the Divisional Commissioner of Meerut and ADG (Zone) to report about the incident. Union minister and Ghaziabad MP VK Singh and police-administration officials visited the spot. Uttar Pradesh Health Minister and local BJP MLA Atul Garg met some of the injured at the government hospital.



