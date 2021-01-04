Highlights: Ajay Tyagi, the main accused contractor of Muradnagar crematorium ghat incident arrested

Ghaziabad SSP placed a reward of 25 thousand rupees on Ajay Tyagi

24 people have gone so far in the accident, they are notorious for poor construction

Tyagi took tender for renovation work from the municipality for Rs 50 lakhs

Ghaziabad

Police have arrested Ajay Tyagi, the main accused contractor of Muradnagar cremation accident. Ajay Tyagi was absconding since the accident. Police had already arrested three people. But the contractor Ajay Tyagi was absconding. For whose arrest the SSP of Ghaziabad had placed a reward of 25 thousand on him. 24 people have died in this accident.

According to the information received, Ghaziabad SSP had deployed five teams for the arrest of Ajay Tyagi on Monday itself. Meanwhile, the police received information that Ajay Tyagi is out of the city. Acting on this, the police arrested Ajay Tyagi from outside Ghaziabad. Police can produce Ajay Tyagi in court on Tuesday.

Ajay Tyagi took tender for Rs 50 lakhs

The renovation work of the crematorium was being done by the municipality. Contractor Ajay Tyagi took the tender for Rs 50 lakhs. It is being told that he was working as a contractor in the municipality for the last 12 years. He is said to be the big contractor here. The porch whose fall lost the lives of so many people was made just two months ago.

Also read- Muradnagar cremation incident: ‘I was crying and removing debris to save my nephew’

40 people were buried under the linter

On Saturday morning, around 40 people reached the crematorium to cremate a person. Meanwhile, it started raining. All the men reached under the verandah to avoid the rain. At the same time, the linters of the verandah suddenly collapsed, in which all 40 people were buried and there was a stampede.

Also Read- Muradnagar News: 23 killed in accident, EO- Non-willful murder case including contractor



Chief Minister Yogi gave indications of action against responsible officials

Chief Minister Yogi has indicated strict action against the officials responsible in the case. The action of several big officials, including the commissioner and DM of Ghaziabad, may fall. Distressed and angered by the Muradnagar incident, the Chief Minister lashed out at the authorities on Monday.

Uproar in the family of the dead after Muradnagar cremation scandal, closed Meerut highway

Describing the incident as serious negligence of officers, Chief Minister Yogi said that such negligence is unforgivable. Strict action will be taken against the officers who commit such crimes. Yogi said that in every divisional review meetings, officers were clearly instructed that a task force should be constituted to check the quality of construction works costing more than Rs. 50 lakhs in the districts.