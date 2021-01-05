Highlights: The accident took place at Muradnagar crematorium on Saturday

40 people came to attend the funeral

All the cremation grounds were collected in the verandah to avoid the rain.

Ghaziabad

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the installation of Rasuka against the engineer and contractor responsible for the Muradnagar crematorium ghat incident in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Not only this, Yogi has also given instructions to recover the entire loss from the convicted engineer and contractor. There is also an order to blacklist the contractor.

Notice issued to DM and Commissioner

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a notice to the DM and the commissioner. It is asked that when there was a clear instruction to do physical verification of above 50 lakh construction works in September itself, then why has it been missed.

10 lakh rupees given to mortuary families

Yogi, the head of Uttar Pradesh, has also directed to provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the deceased families and to provide residential facilities to the houseless families. Let us know that 24 people have died in this accident, while 17 are still being treated. At the same time, the police has also arrested the main accused contractor Ajay Tyagi.

This is how the accident happened

About 40 people reached the crematorium on Saturday morning to perform the last rites of a person, when it started raining. People had come under the verandah to avoid the rain, when suddenly the linter fell. All 40 people were buried in it.