The occupation of those responsible for the Muradnagar crematorium ghat in Ghaziabad has intensified. Three people including a junior engineer have been arrested in the accident. Let us tell you that 24 people died due to the collapse of the new roof of the crematorium a day ago, while 17 people were injured in the accident, who have been admitted to different hospitals in Ghaziabad and Modinagar for treatment.

Earlier, FIRs have been filed against Muradnagar Municipal Council Executive Officer (EO) Niharika Singh, contractor Ajay Tyagi, Junior Engineer Chandrapal, Supervisor Ashish and many other responsibilities in the accident.



FIR registered against the accused

CM Yogi has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Came to the funeral of the elderly

In Muradnagar, 24 people died and 17 others were injured when a roof collapsed at a cremation ground on Sunday. Nearly all the victims of the incident had reached the funeral of an elder.

Police said that when the roof collapsed, many people were standing under the building which was recently built to avoid the rain. All those who died in the accident were relatives or neighbors of the elderly Jairam, who was being cremated there at that time.