Highlights: Cremation ghat in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad on Sunday, wreaked havoc on many families

So far 24 people have died in this accident while 17 injured were admitted to hospital

Three people, including junior engineer, have been arrested while FIRs have been lodged against many people

Ghaziabad

The cremation ghat on Sunday in Muradnagar News of Ghaziabad wreaked havoc on many families. So far 24 people have died in this accident while 17 injured have been admitted to the hospital. Rescue is still on at the scene. Three people have been arrested in the case, including a junior engineer, while an FIR has been lodged against many, but for those who lost their loved ones and those who watched it closely, this incident gave a lifetime of grief.

Veer Singh of Ukhalarsi says that he along with his nephew Rahul went to attend the funeral of the fruit trader. When the rain intensified, everyone stood under the lenters in the gallery. Veer Singh said, ‘Rahul also asked me to avoid the rain,’ but I refused. Meanwhile, the lanter fell. ‘



Seeing the lantern falling, darkness fell before Veer Singh’s eyes. He felt that nothing could happen to his nephew. He reached with the iron rod lying a short distance away and kept trying to remove the debris by hand, sometimes with sticks.

Vir Singh said, ‘Meanwhile some people came as angels and took my nephew out and sent him to the hospital. While I was removing debris, I was crying and tears were flowing from my eyes. Might hear my God and my nephew is saved now. ‘

‘People were moaning under the debris, the heart trembled after seeing the heart-breaking incident’

Manoj Tyagi says that he and his brother went to attend the funeral. Lanter immediately reached there upon notice of the fall. The view there was heartbreaking. Nobody could understand anything. Manoj said, “Thankfully, my brother was on the side of the gallery, so he was not completely choked and seriously injured who has been admitted to the hospital in Ghaziabad.”

Manoj Tyagi says that he has seen the scene of this death very closely and his soul trembles as soon as he remembers this heartbreaking event. People buried under the lanter were moaning and screaming. His voice is still echoing inside his ears.

‘Went to join another’s death and went himself’

Omkar, brother of Shyam Singh, a resident of Ukhalarsi village, also went to attend the funeral and he stood under the gallery’s lantern to avoid the rain. Omkar also died a painful death due to the fall of the letter. He cries out that the brother had gone to attend the death of another and also went away himself.