After the Muradnagar cremation scandal in Ghaziabad district of UP, the family members of the dead have now blocked the Ghaziabad Meerut highway. Those killed in the incident demand that the UP government demand strict action against the culprits.

Apart from this, these people have demanded compensation of Rs 15 lakh and government job to the dependents of the deceased. On the Meerut-Ghaziabad highway where all these people are sitting on the strike, strong security arrangements have been made.

Muradnagar Municipality EO Niharika Singh, JE Chandrapal, Supervisor Ashish have been arrested after the incident in Ghaziabad on Sunday. A case has been registered against them under IPC 304, 337, 338, 427, 409.

FIR on the order of the commissioner of Meerut

An FIR has been lodged against these officials following the order of the Commissioner of Meerut. Apart from this, an FIR has also been filed against contractor Ajay Tyagi and others. The accused contractor is being absconded since the incident.

CM Yogi announced compensation

It is being told that 24 people died after being buried under debris after falling a liner at Muradnagar crematorium in Ghaziabad. 17 people were seriously injured in this incident. All of them have been admitted to the hospital in Ghaziabad.

CM Yogi announced compensation of 2 lakhs

After the incident, CM Yogi announced the investigation of the case and compensation to the family of the deceased. It has been announced to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased, which the family is staging along with the demand of 15 lakh.