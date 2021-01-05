Highlights: Contractor Ajay Tyagi has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days

Ajay Tyagi, the contractor responsible for the Muradnagar accident in UP, has been sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody. In police interrogations, he has revealed that he used to give 30% commission to the officers. Police arrested contractor Ajay Tyagi late on Monday night. After the incident, a reward of 25 thousand rupees was also placed on the absconding Tyagi. After a long interrogation, he was produced in court on Tuesday from where he was remanded to judicial custody.

On the other hand, angry with the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the responsible contractors and officials to compensate for the loss of government money in the construction work, as well as the assistance given to the family of the deceased. The compensation amount being given to the dependents along with the loss will be repaid from the contractor and officers for the first time.

Chief Minister Yogi extremely angry with Muradnagar incident, hangs on to Commissioner-DM

Lessons from Muradnagar accident, construction works will be reviewed in every district

In the review meeting after the Muradnagar accident, CM Yogi said that a task force has been constituted to check the quality of construction works in every district. The task force will conduct surprise checks on the quality of all the construction works in the district. The Chief Minister has instructed officers to conduct surprise quality checks at least 3 times for every major project and prepare its report. He warned that negligence will not be tolerated at any stage.



24 people killed in accident, 10 lakh compensation to the family of the dead

On Sunday, 24 people lost their lives in Muradnagar in Ghaziabad. CM Yogi has instructed the families of the deceased to be given Rs 10 lakh assistance. The Chief Minister has given instructions to the officers to take action under Rasuka against the contractor and engineer responsible for the accident. The CM said that such strict action should be taken against the accused, which should be a lesson for the contractors and officers working in Uttar Pradesh.



4 accused including contractor, JE, EO arrested

A total of four accused have been arrested so far, including the main accused contractor Ajay Tyagi, JE and EO Niharika Singh of the Muradnagar accident. The Chief Minister has also sought an explanation from the Commissioner and DM in the matter. The Chief Minister has instructed the officers to take strict action against zero tolerance policy against corruption.



(With agency inputs)