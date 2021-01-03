Highlights: The porch that fell on the Muradnagar crematorium ghat was recently constructed

Ghaziabad

So far 23 people have died in the tragic accident at Muradnagar crematorium. 15 people are being treated, of which 5 are said to be critical. This crematorium was in a pathetic condition. A tender of Rs 50 lakh was given to a contractor named Ajay Tyagi to get it renovated. The verandah of which the linter has fallen down, it was also built under this tender 2 months ago. The contractor is being absconded after the accident.

Vikas Tewatia, chairman of the municipality, said that the way this litter has fallen, it is clear that some poor construction material has been used somewhere. They will examine it thoroughly at their own level. He told that a tender of 50 lakh was given to Ajay Tyagi from the municipality for the boundary wall and beautification of this cremation ground. Recently this verandah was constructed under this tender where the linter has fallen.

Investigations are being done intensively: SP countryside

At the same time, Ghaziabad SP countryside Dr Iraj Raja told that Muradnagar accident is being investigated intensively. Whatever facts will be revealed and people who will be found negligent, strict action will be taken against them. It is worth noting that taking cognizance of this incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of two lakh rupees to the families of all the dead.