Highlights: The main accused contractor of Muradnagar crematorium has still been out of control

Ghaziabad SSP placed a reward of 25 thousand rupees on Ajay Tyagi

24 people have gone so far in the accident, they are notorious for poor construction

Tyagi took tender for renovation work from the municipality for Rs 50 lakhs

Ghaziabad

Ajay Tyagi, the contractor who renovated the crematorium in Muradnagar area, has been absconding since this traumatic incident. In this case, many people including EO, JE, contractor have been sued. Three people have also been arrested but the contractor has not yet been caught. The SSP of Ghaziabad has placed a reward of 25 thousand on the arrest of the contractor. 24 people have died in this accident. Ajay Tyagi took the contract for beautification of the crematorium for Rs 50 lakh. It is being told that this contractor is notorious for getting substandard construction work.

Significantly, the renovation work of the crematorium was being done by the municipality. Contractor Ajay Tyagi took the tender for Rs 50 lakhs. It is being told that he was working as a contractor in the municipality for the last 12 years. He is said to be the big contractor here. The porch whose fall lost the lives of so many people was made just two months ago. On Saturday morning, around 40 people reached the crematorium to cremate a person. Meanwhile, it started raining. All the men reached under the verandah to avoid the rain. At the same time, the linters of the verandah suddenly collapsed, in which all 40 people were buried and there was a stampede.

The family members blocked the Meerut Highway in the morning

Highway jammed for more compensation

The families of the victims of this tragic accident have described the compensation of Rs. 2 lakhs as insufficient by the UP government. On Sunday morning, the local people jammed the bodies of the dead on the Delhi-Meerut highway. There was a demand of family members that 15 lakhs should be given instead of 2 lakhs to the dependents of the dead. Also, a family member should be given a government job. After all the struggle of the day, the Commissioner of Meerut Division reached the spot. 10 lakhs compensation amount and given government jobs, he assured in writing, only after that people left the road.

Accused EO has been involved in controversies, allegations of tendering to wanted contractors

Search in search of contractor

Please tell that in Muradnagar accident, the police has arrested EO Niharika Chauhan, JE Chandrapal and Supervisor Ashish of the municipality. The main accused contractor Ajay Tyagi is still absconding. Police teams are constantly pushing in search of him. Now SSP has also announced a reward of 25 thousand rupees on it.