Muqtada al-Sadr said in a statement: “Today there is no place for sectarianism and no place for ethnicity, but a national majority government, in which the Shiite will defend the rights of minorities, Sunnis and Kurds, and the Kurdish will defend the rights of minorities, Sunnis and Shiites, and the Sunni will defend the rights of minorities, Shiites and Kurds.”

He continued, “Today, there is no place for corruption. All sects will support reform. Today, there is no place for militias. Everyone will support the army, police and security forces, and the law will prevail with an impartial Iraqi judiciary.”

And he described: “Today, we and the people will say: No to dependency.. Our decision is Iraqi Shiite Sunni Kurdish Turkmen Christian Fili Shabak Yazidi Sabean: (an Iraqi national mosaic, neither eastern nor western).”

The leader of the Sadrist movement concluded his statement with a signature, describing himself as “the Iraqi citizen Muqtada al-Sadr.”