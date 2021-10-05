The scariest month of the year has finally begun, and what better way than to kick off it with a new special of Halloween starring the most famous puppets in the world? Muppets Haunted Mansion: The Haunted House is the first medium-length film dedicated to the scariest party of the year and which we will analyze in our review, where the puppet duo Gonzo and Pepe they will be invited to the scariest haunted house in the world. After returning in style with other specials released exclusively on Disney +, the Muppets return to the rescue with this hilarious musical that will surely give an hour of healthy family fun.

This opera starring Kermit and the rest of the band is also inspired by all four Haunted Houses located in all amusement parks Disneyland or Disney World. For the duration of this special, therefore, it will be possible to recognize most of all these attractions, obviously completely “muppettize” for the occasion.

A terrifying challenge

After everyone has been invited to one Halloween masquerade party at the house of Kermit And Miss Piggy, Gonzo will decide instead to go to the Haunted Mansion, the scariest haunted house in the world, to spend an evening proving to be the most daring puppet of all and that he can’t be scared of anything. Accompanied by his faithful friend Pepe, once they arrive the two protagonists will have to deal with a long night which will test their courage, placing them in front of theirs bigger fears.

Between deadly traps, scary ghosts and an unexpected marriage, Pepe and Gonzo will pass a night they won’t easily forget and that will surely be able to keep all the fans of the famous puppets glued to the screen, together with all the families who want to spend an electrifying evening together with the classic Muppets comedy. The duo of protagonists in fact works perfectly, and manages to give noteworthy comic curtains that they will amuse the youngest but who will also be able to wink at a more adult audience.

The direction he uses Kirk R. Thatcher it is the usual present in all the adventures of the Muppets, with static shots with the puppets always placed in the center of the screen, framed from the torso up. However, this will not prevent the director from experiment with even more unusual choices, with decidedly more animated sequences that will surprise the spectators, giving them a breath of fresh air during the film, more precisely in the final stages.

Muppets Haunted Mansion, between music and cameo

Like any self-respecting musical, Muppets Haunted Mansion gives us some great musical moments, which in the review we can confirm to be perfectly sewn into the film and that perhaps give some of the most hilarious moments of the entire film. Thanks to the three original songs and a splendid cover of “Dancing in the Moonlight“, Offer some of the best written and interpreted songs of the entire film or television series of the Muppets, highlighting the great gifts of Ed Mitchell And Steve Morrell, the curators of the music and the soundtrack.

This return of the Muppets to Disney + will also be littered with cameos of famous characters and actors, who have shown over the years that they are particularly fond of the series. Starting with a Will Arnett who will accompany our protagonists throughout the adventure, being the butler of the mansion, to very minor parts but still appreciable as Denny Trejo in the role of a ghost or Geoff Keighley – the host of The Game Awards – who has always shown a great passion for the Muppets and who will lend his face and voice to one of the “Singing Busts“, One of the aforementioned Disney theme park attractions.