José Luis Munuera Montero is the last objective of that modus operandi of harassment and demolition that is being repeated in the League. The performance of the Andalusian referee in the Sadar, where he expelled Bellingham and whistled a penalty that allowed Osasuna to tie the match against Real Madrid, has run rivers of ink and fill antenna hours. And he has put him in a commitment. The Spanish Federation (RFEF) has chosen to separate the collegiate for a possible case of conflict of interest.

In the campaign against the referee they were first summoned to the English philologists of English philologists to apologize for Bellingham’s outbreak. Then they set the penalties claimed by Real Madrid. To end up focusing on the person.

On Monday, the Technical Referee Committee (CTA) condemned the attacks that the Andalusian and their relatives were receiving through social networks. Yesterday several media rummaged in their private businesses until they found an alleged conflict of interest.

Munuera Montero is a partner of a conference speakers company that also organizes events. Among the speakers offered by Talents Sports Speakers is José Luis Munuera, the Olympic runner -up in Artistic Gymnastics Lourdes Mohedano or the Paralympic swimmer Paco Salinas.

The international referee immediately clarified that his company, whose activity started “less than a year ago”, “has not billed any amount to any sports entity since its creation, whether they are clubs, federations or companies of the sports industry.”

However, the Federation Regulatory Compliance Committee is analyzing whether the limits of the codes of good governance that govern “all the actions of the Royal Spanish Football Federation” have been exceeded. In a statement, the RFEF stressed that Munuera Montero “is providing all the documentation that has been required so far.” However, waiting for the investigation to be finished with all the guarantees, it separates the referee to avoid suspicions and that he can focus on his defense. “During this period the Technical Referees Committee will not designate you for any party,” the Federation announced.

Munuera Montero explained yesterday that from the LinkedIn profile of his business they disseminated “hundreds of employment offers published by the companies or sports organizations themselves, which is directly redirected to the LinkedIn profile of each of the organizations”, thinking In “the potential assistants of the talks, mostly postuniversity young people in search of their first professional opportunity.”

The Munuera case adds tension to the already stressful situation that surrounds the referees. The drop that filled the glass of the patience of the collegiate was the accusing statement signed by the secretary of the Real Madrid Board, in which the focus was placed on “a completely discredited arbitration system” and there was talk of “manipulation and adulteration of the competition ”. The worst thing is that Madrid has opened the ban and Alavés has followed the way this weekend with another protest.

Knowing, because there were videos a week earlier, Bellingham’s insults in English, his mother tongue, Munuera Montero did not think about it by expelling the Real Madrid midfielder with a direct redist when he was protested by a decision – he is not the captain – and He released an improper. In this matter, sometimes it is forgotten that the referee is the highest authority in the field and cannot be treated with inconsideration. In that sense, paraphrasing José Mourinho, “criticizes the success of the referee.”

It was the 40th minute when Bellingham went to the shower, so the whites had to play the entire second part in numerical inferiority. With one more player, Osasuna tied thanks to a VAR penalty for a stomp by Camavinga to Budimir that Munuera Montera initially did not see.

The curious thing about this story is that it is obvious that the Andalusian referee, Diana of all these attacks, is the same as Madrid-Cuceta of the Copa del Rey on January 16. That night, did not indicate a penalty of Lunin about the Swedish Williot and in the next play, after two passes and a Mbappé race, the Frenchman marked 1-0. The whites, after drawing 2-2 the regulation time, ended up passing to the quarterfinals in the extension 5-2.