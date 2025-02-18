02/18/2025



Updated at 8:36 p.m.





The Spanish Football Federation, through its regulatory compliance department, has begun an investigation into the extra -sports activities of José Manuel MUNUERA MONTEROthe first division referee that the controversial Osasuna-Real Madrid directed last Saturday. Although a formal file has not been opened against him, the RFEF tracks the role of the Andalusian in Talentus Sport Speakers SL After it has transpired that the referee is a socio-owner of this company, dedicated to the consulting and sports management.

Among the clients of the company related to Munuera Montero would appear, according to ‘El Español’, organisms such as RFEF, LaLiga or Mediapro (the company that controls the images of the VAR), in addition to clubs such as Atlético de Madrid, the PSG , Arsenal, Aston Villa or Manchester City, rival of Carlo Ancelotti this Wednesday at the Champions League.

The investigation opened to Munuera Montero has been confirmed on the afternoon of this Tuesday by the Federation. “The RFEF regulatory compliance committee is analyzing information about the first division referee José Luis Munuera Montero as indicated by the codes of good governance.” “The international referee, informed since the beginning of the process, is providing all the documentation that has been required so far from the RFEF,” added the Federation.

The object of the Federation’s investigation is to check if the activities of the company of Munuera Montero could be incompatible with the regulatory compliance code to which all RFEF employees are subjected, including the referees. As reflected in that code, incompatibility arises “when people obliged by this rule had secondary interests that may interfere with the fulfillment of their professional obligations.”









“A Conflict of interest It arises when people subject to this code have, or give the impression of having, secondary interests that may influence the independent, complete and objective compliance of their professional obligations. People subject to this Code must avoid situations that may be a conflict between their personal interests and those of the RFEF. They must also refrain from representing and intervening or influence The RFEF.

Munuera Montero, highly criticized by Real Madrid after her arbitration last Saturday at Sadar (a match in which He expelled Jude Bellignham In the first half), he has erased from his LinkedIn profile any trace that links him with Talentus Sports, a company that is based in Córdoba. Jiennense by birth, the referee has been based in the Cordoba city for many years.

«As soon as this analysis ends, which will be carried out with all the necessary guarantees, the conclusions will be publicly made public. During this period the Technical Committee of Referees of the RFEF will not designate you for any party, ”explained the Federation in its statement.

If it was proven that Munuera Montero has skipped the RFEF regulations, it could disabled to exercise up to five years and sanctioned with a fine of 100,000 euros.

In the current professional arbitration contract, there is talk of exclusivity, but does not prevent a collegiate from having shares in companies, such as Munuera Montero in Talentus Sport Speakers SL. It should be remembered that in the recent Assembly of the RFEF, held on February 10, the federative statutes were modified and it was approved that active players cannot have any commercial relationship with the Federation (the one known as Piqué Law), a circumstance that could also be applied to the referees.

Atletico de Madrid message

He Atlético de Madridone of the supposedly advised clubs by the referee, has assured ABC that he knows nothing about this matter. However, late in the afternoon he has ruled ironically on his social networks. In X (old Twitter) the rojiblanco club has published Unttext with a clear dart to Real Madrid, which he already pointed out in the PRIOR of the Derbi with several messages.

«The machinery has been running for several weeks and crushes everything that is put on its way. Let’s see who is the brave one who teaches justice knowing that it can be next .. #stopacosoarbitralya », is the text that the entity has published in its social networks.