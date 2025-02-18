The referee José Luis Munuera Montero shared an extensive statement on Tuesday night in response to the information that has transcended on an alleged conflict of interest contrary to the Ethical Code of the RFEF. In it, the collegiate, supposedly linked to a company that maintained commercial relations with institutions and clubs, explains the operation of the same and ensures that the same “He has not billed any amount of a sports entity.”

“In recent months it has been evidenced The excessive attack towards the arbitration collectiveon this last occasion being the protagonist, “a text starts that from the second paragraph focuses on the explanation of the operation of the company that allegedly appeared as ‘founder’ on the social network LinkedIn.

“The company Talentus Sports Speakers, a company participated by the collegiate José Luis Munuera, He has not billed any amount to any sports entity since its creationwhether clubs, federations or companies of the sports industry “, emphasizes a company created” less than a year ago “that aims” that different athletes can transfer to different organizations the transverse values ​​of sport. “

In addition, he adds that “the LinkedIn talentus sports recruitment portal has as their function Give added value to potential assistants of the talks making known numerous job offers. “

Before the end, the Collegiate reiterates in his statement that this activity “has been carried out in all cases without any consideration by companies, clubs or organizations” and threatens to take legal actions.





“Finally, I anticipate that I will exercise the corresponding civil and criminal actions against those media that intentionally or recklessly have spread falsehoods or incorrect or biased information generating an irreparable damage in professional prestige, own reputation and the arbitration collectiveas well as in the personal intimacy of our own and third parties, “ditch.