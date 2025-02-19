The referee José Luis Munuera Montero, who has been separated by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for a possible case of conflict of interest, defended himself on Tuesday night in an interview in ‘El Partidazo’ of the Cope chain And he stressed that “never” has “paid” a sports entity.

The controversy exploded yesterday after they investigated in the private businesses of the Andalusian collegiate, who has been the victim of an harassment and demolition campaign after the party that arbitrated between Osasuna and Real Madrid. In this duel, he expelled Jude Bellingham. Munuera Montero is a partner of the company Talents Sports Speakers, which organizes sporting presentations and conferences.

In the interview, the Andalusian explained that it has been “active part” in this investigation of the RFEF Regulatory Compliance Committee “so that it is clarified what this company that has been operating for a year”: “I have given four or five conferences and transmitted The values ​​of sport to young people. I am very calm and I want to deny all the slander to which we are accustomed in recent months. ”

The collegiate added that he has taught lectures for years and that he did this company for when he no longer exercises as an arbitrator: “We give conferences to companies. As an extra service, for free, to the young people who want to go, we make a database with the sports company industry so that these young people have a reference site ”.

Munuera Montero wanted to report in his radio speech that “there are interests of other types that the referees have been suffering for a long time.” From this perspective, he presented the consequences and impact he is having on his family: “I have nephews who are vilifying them, nine brothers who are bursting them, an 80 -year -old father who has gone to Mass today … how can we show In a newspaper the barbarities we are saying? Do we control violence or promote it among all means? I have been going out of the house all day and this is going out of hand. ”

José Luis Munuera MonteroReferee





In parallel, he informed that he had spoken by telephone with the president of the RFEF, Rafael Louzán, and with the legal department of the Federative Entity: “I am at your disposal to solve what is necessary.” The Regulatory Compliance Committee analyzes whether this private business would be incompatible with arbitration and, until it resolves it, the Technical Referees Committee may not assign any party.





Carles Ruipérez

Beyond the interview, José Luis Munuera Montero had published a statement in social networks in which he announced that he would carry out the corresponding civil and criminal actions against those means that intentionally or recklessly have spread falsity or incorrect or biased information or information ” About him.