José Luis Munuera Montero has reacted late on Tuesday to the decision of the Spanish Football Federation to open an investigation after the information regarding its extra -sports activities, which could be incurring conflict of interest with its arbitration work. The Andalusian referee has denied that the company in which he participates as a partner, Talentus Sports Speakers, has billed some amount of clubs, federations or companies of the sports industry, and circumscribes its activity to seminars and talks that athletes carry out before organizations to move “the transverse values ​​of sport.”

“The LinkedIn talentus sports recruitment portal has the function Munuera Montero in an extensive statement, published on her social networks. “In this way, hundreds of employment offers published by the Sports Companies or Organizations have been disseminated, to which it is directly redirected to the LinkedIn profile of each of the organizations.”

“This has been done in all cases without any consideration by companies, clubs or organizations, who have not even been contacted, nor have they received any commercial approach,” he continues.

Munuera Montero, who is accused of having professional relationships with the RFEF, LaLig insured that it is proposed to take civil and criminal actions «against those media that intentionally or recklessly disseminated falsehoods or information incorrect or biased generating an irreparable damage in professional prestige, own reputation and the arbitration collective, as well as in their own personal privacy and third parties ».









Likewise, the Andalusian referee began his explanatory note ensuring that in recent months “the excessive attack towards the arbitration collective has been evidenced, on this last time the protagonist being.”