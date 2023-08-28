Monday, August 28, 2023, 00:29



| Updated 00:44h.

Real Murcia had a happy debut in a season in which they aspire to promotion to Segunda. They won by coming back from behind in the last minutes and their coach, Gustavo Munúa, explained the match against Recreativo Granada at Nuevo Los Cármenes this way: “We knew it was going to be a difficult match. We are a team under construction, we could have good moments and others of lack of connection. It was a bit like it happened. The boys from Granada played very well. We must highlight the character of the team and the people who came in from outside. He gave us that freshness.”

The coach went into more detail about that final stretch in which the two goals of the win came: «We loosen up more, we feel a little more comfortable. We need work, but it is necessary to highlight the insistence, to be losing and to turn a result around. In football it is very complicated. In today’s victory we also have very positive things.” The final protagonist was Álex Rubio with the 1-2. “The decision is made. He’s going to stay with us. He is young, with the characteristics we were looking for and we want to take advantage of it », he confirmed.

In addition, the victory was celebrated on the field by the more than a thousand Murcian fans who traveled to Granada on the first day of the League and Munúa also appreciated it. “It is spectacular. The reception, the support in the stands… It is a very important injection of spirits that our people are next to the team and luckily we were able to give them joy ».